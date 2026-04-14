Beyond the Ideological

Beyond the Ideological

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Black Crow's avatar
Black Crow
Apr 14Edited

This essay is spot on, in my view. With Iran stripped of its control of Arab states like Syria and Iraq and unable to intimidate the states surrounding the Arabian Gulf (as the Saudis call it), opportunities for a new and better status quo in the Middle East abound. The mantra from Western intellectuals and journalists that “Iran is winning the war” is motivated more by their hatred for President Trump than by what’s actually happening in the war zone.

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Henry Pietkiewicz's avatar
Henry Pietkiewicz
Apr 14

Though Iran is more than 95% Shia, in global terms Shia only represents 10-13% of Islam.

This might go some way to explaining the lack of support from the “Arab Street”.

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