Beyond the Ideological

Beyond the Ideological

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Pieter Dorsman's avatar
Pieter Dorsman
1d

Great remembrance and you are right: too many people rejoiced, never cared or moved on. We can't leave Sarah and Yaron behind. Keep remembering.

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NGHIA NGUYEN's avatar
NGHIA NGUYEN
1d

Thank you, Zineb for remembering - then reminding the world about that tragedy.

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