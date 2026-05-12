Beyond the Ideological

Beyond the Ideological

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Suzanne Stein's avatar
Suzanne Stein
1h

This lady is a gem.

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Troy Klingler's avatar
Troy Klingler
1h

This is why I don’t take seriously the fools that come on here and post that Iran is “winning” or even “surviving” this war. The Iranian regime is a facade with the building behind it crumbling away—it won’t last.

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