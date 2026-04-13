Beyond the Ideological

Beyond the Ideological

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
Apr 13

Give us a call when Iran collapses. It seems to me that North Vietnam had far fewer resources and resisted the United States quite successfully.

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James Black's avatar
James Black
Apr 13

Very informative about Iran's dispersed, asymmetrical tactics, especially on the financial and non-military side. I imagine it will trigger Western masochists no end. I also very much appreciate your writing style. Refreshingly free of wonkish jargon and a pleasure to read.

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