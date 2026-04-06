Beyond the Ideological

Beyond the Ideological

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Marc Svetov's avatar
Marc Svetov
Apr 6

Zineb, you’re one of the very best writing on this conflict. Very solid analysis … Mike Doran and Lee Smith are your peers in terms of literate comment, insight and reasoned overview … just keep it up!

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1 reply by Zineb Riboua
jeff fultz's avatar
jeff fultz
Apr 6

Spot on!

"Iran’s model of power projection, energy coercion, and ideological subversion had been systematically depriving the Middle East of the economic integration and security cooperation that its geography and resources would otherwise permit. The war has not created that consensus. It has confirmed it." This basically says it all. Great brave post thank you for your honesty.

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