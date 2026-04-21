Beyond the Ideological

Beyond the Ideological

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Fr. Wah's avatar
Fr. Wah
Apr 21

Ms Riboua is clearly over the target, for she is taking flack. Moreover, it would seem she has drawn the anxious attention of the PRC, as the wumaos are piling into this combox.

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Bhuvan's avatar
Bhuvan
Apr 21

This statement doesn't seem to match the reality - "Operation Epic Fury destroyed the military capacity Iran has used to threaten to close the strait"

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