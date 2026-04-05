Beyond the Ideological

Beyond the Ideological

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A Saint's avatar
A Saint
Apr 5

The fact that they have to bring in 12 years old to militia check points as well as their proxies from Iraq and Afghanistan is also another testament to their wild unpopularity and lack of support among their own population. The daily executions show that the regime is not even trying to garner goodwill from its own people. This is a regime that is finished, it’s just a matter of time for complete dissolution.

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Doug Ross's avatar
Doug Ross
Apr 5

Zineb, great work (as usual). FYI - Trump has the option of disabling Iran's electric grid for a few weeks, not months, to close the deal.

How to black out Tehran for 30 days

https://directorblue.substack.com/p/how-to-black-out-tehran-for-30-days

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