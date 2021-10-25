“I am afraid that our eyes are bigger than our stomachs, and that we have more curiosity than understanding…”

― Michel de Montaigne, The Complete Essays

I mainly focus on geopolitics and great power competition in the Middle East and North Africa. However, I greatly enjoy literature, philosophy, and translating French-English texts.

In my Substack, you will find posts, essays, and short translations on topics related to culture and technology and the challenges of the 21st century.

I value your reading and paid subscriptions very much. Thank you.