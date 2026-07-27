Beyond the Ideological

Beyond the Ideological

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Branson Edwards's avatar
Branson Edwards
1d

Money, and the security of money, will overcome religious zealotry. The combined total projected '26 GDP of the US, Saudi Arabia and Israel is just under $35 trliion. The combined total of China, Russia and Turkey is just over $25 trillion. The US is more than half the combined total of all six combined, and is the largest, most stable market in the world. I know what I would do if I were Saudia Arabia; I would do what humans always do if given the choice: follow my economic interest. That's what they will do. Great article.

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Warbling J Turpitude's avatar
Warbling J Turpitude
1d

Could Zineb go some way to explaining why in all.this discussion of brokerage, she makes no mention of Qatar?.My apologies if that much should be 'obvious' - i'm still getting my learn on!

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