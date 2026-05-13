Beyond the Ideological

Beyond the Ideological

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The Climate Curmudgeon's avatar
The Climate Curmudgeon
9hEdited

Dream on.

I support the destruction of the terror state of Iran.

However, there is a reason that no other President has taken them on, and it’s not that they were all chickenshit.

Every day this goes on the Iranians gain leverage, the US loses good will (soft power), the Chinese sell more solar panels, while we burn through irreplaceable wealth and munitions.

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StephLin's avatar
StephLin
10h

I wish the MSM was 10% as informed and thoughtful as Zineb. Thank you for providing much needed perspective to this thorny issue.

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