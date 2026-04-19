Beyond the Ideological

Beyond the Ideological

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Karl Johan Bjorge's avatar
Karl Johan Bjorge
Apr 19

You say what you see, and you say it well.

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Henry Pietkiewicz's avatar
Henry Pietkiewicz
Apr 19

“…….I have put the word emerge in bold because I think that Islamic movements as we see them today in places like Belgium will end up purging those who joined them and become autonomous. Obviously…….”

Absolutely agree.

Islam and the Left initially cooperate because they share separate but operationally compatible Globalist visions, expressed in doctrinal terms.

Unfortunately, when access to the levers of power have been obtained through such a cooperation Sharia will supervene and the ideological niceties of the Left will be eliminated, along with the membership.

In the UK the Labour Party is feeling the harsh reality of this process as having served their purpose the Moslem block vote is being moved to the next bunch of ‘useful idiots’, the Green Party.

This also ties in with the Author’s perception that Global rather that domestic issues will in future drive political discourse. The fact Moslem MP’s were elected to the British Parliament at the last general election on a Gaza ticket seems to confirm that view.

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