Beyond the Ideological

Beyond the Ideological

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Nicholas Coulson's avatar
Nicholas Coulson
Apr 10

Fascinating to get the views of such intelligent and articulate Arab scholar/politician on the damage Iran has done to so many Arab countries.

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Majik
Apr 10

Thank you for this brilliant elucidation of the most complex problem or, actually, set of problems that our world has ever faced. But I’m sorry to inform you that the vast majority of Americans have the attention span of a gnat and that tragic fact is being manipulated to orchestrate our destruction. That and there are diabolical forces at work, and I mean that literally. I pray that my assessment is wrong. May God in Heaven help us!

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