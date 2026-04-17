Beyond the Ideological

Beyond the Ideological

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Henry Pietkiewicz's avatar
Henry Pietkiewicz
Apr 18

“…..The strange coincidence is that the militias and proxies had their real expansion in the region under former President Obama during the negotiations of 2013, 2014, and 2015….”

Nothing to do with being able to finance that expansion with the $15 Billion appeasement bounty that Obama gave to Iran then?

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Mike's avatar
Mike
Apr 18

Thank you for a very insightful discussion. The theological motivation of the IRGC is rarely reported in the mainstream western media. I believe it is because nearly every reporter and editor is either ignorant or uninformed.

It is important to understand this to fully understand the actions of the IRGC.

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