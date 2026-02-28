Beyond the Ideological

Beyond the Ideological

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Darrow's avatar
Bill Darrow
Feb 28

Excellent piece. Your ability to explain the bigger picture, overlooked elsewhere, is much appreciated. Looking forward to your coverage of these epic events.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Marc Svetov's avatar
Marc Svetov
Feb 28

Great piece! I think you're right: it's eventually all about China ... but in the meantime, to eliminate Iran as a threat and enemy in order to achieve an anti-Islamist, enforced peace is paramount. What a relief! Let's hope ...

Reply
Share
21 replies
232 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zineb Riboua · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture