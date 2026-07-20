Beyond the Ideological

Beyond the Ideological

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Bill Darrow's avatar
Bill Darrow
8d

Glad you’re back!

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Todd Bolton's avatar
Todd Bolton
Jul 21

Brilliantly put, as always

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