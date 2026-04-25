Beyond the Ideological

Beyond the Ideological

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Attic Nights's avatar
Attic Nights
5d

The tension and interplay between nomadic and sedentary civilization—what a beautifully framed analysis. You truly are a compatriot of Ibn Khaldun.

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The Gadfly Doctrine's avatar
The Gadfly Doctrine
5d

Excellent analysis !

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