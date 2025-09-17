Beyond the Ideological

Beyond the Ideological

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CarlW's avatar
CarlW
Sep 17, 2025

I just emailed a link to my anti-Zionist Jewish cousin with the subject line: "Hey, dId you see this article, it's about you."

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Nigel Soames BA, DEML's avatar
Nigel Soames BA, DEML
Sep 18, 2025Edited

Radical chic (and its classless subset Terrorist Chic) has been around ever since students stuck Che Guevara and Black Panthers posters on their bedroom walls.

Zineb, your article is built on the flawed premise that Islamic Jihadism has always been the sole motivation and justification for Palestinian activism and militancy, including terrorism, and that Israeli occupation and expansion is the only natural response to that Jihadism.

Some of us are sufficiently long in the tooth to remember that the first configurations of the PFLP and the PLO coalition in the 1950s and 60s were socialist revolutionary groups founded by Christian Arabs such as George Habash, and were aligned with the Yemeni PFLY and Omani PFLO.

Not a Jihadi in sight, and no hint of Jihadi ideology inspired or justified by Islam.

When Leila Khaled (who, incidentally, made wearing the keffiyeh ultra-chic) with Patrick Argüello (a Nicaraguan-American) and others hijacked the four passenger jets in 1970 to Dawson's Field in Jordan, all the passengers were released unharmed, including a group of Jewish passengers, even though the four jets were blown up.

Not a single cry of Allahu Akbar was heard.

Your reduction of the Palestine issue to plucky, "successful" Israel combating bug-eyed, bearded Jihadi fanatics suggests that there are serious gaps in your historical knowledge, and makes this article look distinctly amateurish. Any challenge to this "consensus" as you call it is immediately branded antisemitic, not because it is actually antisemitic, but simply because it challenges the supposed consensus.

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