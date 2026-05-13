Beyond the Ideological

Beyond the Ideological

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Pat D's avatar
Pat D
12h

Excellent article with compelling logic. Hope the US does not miss out on this win-win.

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David Goorevitch's avatar
David Goorevitch
17h

I must say that the line “less exposed places than Taiwan” gave me a dark chuckle. Not that I underestimate Israel’s now legendary defensive capabilities. Point two: I doubt the Israelis need creative help from Silicon Valley, though cooperation and coordination is always a positive in creative endeavours.

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